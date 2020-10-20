South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Trading Up 5.8%

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.01. 422,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 337,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSB. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in South State by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in South State by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in South State by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,840,000 after buying an additional 69,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in South State by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,752,000 after buying an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

