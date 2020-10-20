S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,777. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $379.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.23.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

