Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Spartan Energy (NASDAQ:SPAQ)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.85. 8,356,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 3,550,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPAQ. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Energy by 302.3% during the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,601,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,003 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy during the second quarter valued at about $11,255,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Spartan Energy by 148.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,041,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 622,106 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Spartan Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after acquiring an additional 321,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,680,000.

Spartan Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

