SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Boosted by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,787 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after purchasing an additional 954,777 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,585,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,219,000 after purchasing an additional 753,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after purchasing an additional 676,944 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. 2,739,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

