Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. 1,653,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,092,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01.

About Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

