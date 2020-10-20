STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Up 5.6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.70 and last traded at $71.41. Approximately 995,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 564,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 422.71 and a beta of 1.43.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

