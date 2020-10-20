Steem Dollars Hits Market Capitalization of $5.73 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $13,417.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008309 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,926.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.24 or 0.02039521 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000761 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00623199 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,785,591 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

