Sterling Construction Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 515 call options on the company. This is an increase of 872% compared to the typical volume of 53 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRL. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sterling Construction by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sterling Construction by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sterling Construction by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRL opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $461.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.70 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

