Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 20th (ACCYY, BC, BSRR, CDMGF, CGEMY, CTRYF, EQUEY, ESLOY, FIZZ, FTNT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 20th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $143.00.

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50.

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $248.00.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

