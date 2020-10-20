Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Uniti Group Put Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,565 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 805% compared to the average daily volume of 173 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($3.54). Uniti Group had a negative net margin of 65.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

