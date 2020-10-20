Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Down 4.9%

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 29,266,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 6,163,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

SNDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,533 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares during the period. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

