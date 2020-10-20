SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Trading 7.9% Higher

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.29. 2,232,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,949% from the average session volume of 73,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 84 bed community hospital, which includes a 18 bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66 bed nursing home in Mississippi; and a 100 bed nursing home in Georgia, as well as offers information technology services.

