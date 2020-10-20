Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Up 7.2%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s share price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.45. 413,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 211,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

