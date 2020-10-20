Symrise (ETR:SY1) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Symrise (ETR:SY1) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Symrise stock opened at €116.40 ($136.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €117.02 and its 200-day moving average is €104.75. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Symrise has a 12 month low of €71.20 ($83.76) and a 12 month high of €121.05 ($142.41).

Get Symrise alerts:

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.