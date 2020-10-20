Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Trading Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were down 5.1% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.43 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 11,555,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,716,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.08.

The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 442,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

