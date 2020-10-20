T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.58.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $144.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.53. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.