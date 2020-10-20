TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 110,596 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TELUS by 85.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.2169 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

