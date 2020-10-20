Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.41-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.33 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.16.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.71. 252,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,132. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

