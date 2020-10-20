Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 553,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 305,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

TGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 165.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 38,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.