The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.0% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

