ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 6,779,371 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 941% from the average daily volume of 651,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.03). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 427.02%. The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.