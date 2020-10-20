Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Up 5.6%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 841,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 514,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

In other news, major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 32,943 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,633,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,537.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 134,092 shares of company stock valued at $138,444 in the last quarter.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

