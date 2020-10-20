Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Down 5.2%

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.87. 1,057,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,202,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $722.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

