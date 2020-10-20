TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,585,154 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $434,065,000 after acquiring an additional 380,293 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

