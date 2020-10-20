Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,281 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $31,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $413,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Shares of TT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.73. 869,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,085. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Insiders have sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.