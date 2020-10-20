TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after buying an additional 1,657,400 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 863,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,452,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,328,000 after buying an additional 83,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $484.16 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $200.06 and a one year high of $673.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.00.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

