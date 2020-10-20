Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 5.5%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 656,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,065,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Translate Bio by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Translate Bio by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

