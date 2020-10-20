Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shot up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.82. 19,624,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 27,911,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Transocean in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2,920.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,409 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

