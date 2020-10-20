TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Up 5.4%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.97 and last traded at $25.84. 238,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 219,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TA. TheStreet upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $372.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

