Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 5.4%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 1,447,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,041,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,432,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,300,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 291,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

