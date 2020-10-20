U Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.16 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $336,680.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official website is u.network. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.