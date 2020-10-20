Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Up 6.1%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.31. 29,790,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 29,186,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares in the company, valued at $9,458,684.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,220 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,619 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,651.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

