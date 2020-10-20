UBS Group Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Continental (FRA:CON)

Continental (FRA:CON) received a €99.00 ($116.47) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.41% from the stock’s previous close.

FRA:CON opened at €102.50 ($120.59) on Tuesday. Continental has a 52 week low of €186.70 ($219.65) and a 52 week high of €256.50 ($301.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €94.20 and a 200 day moving average of €84.83.

Get Continental alerts:

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.