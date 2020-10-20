United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Down 5.8%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.24. Approximately 1,797,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,705,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

