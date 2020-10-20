Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 1,177,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,824,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

UONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.01 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

