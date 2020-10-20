Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,865.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 742,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,652,000 after acquiring an additional 723,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

