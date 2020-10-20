VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,587 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.32% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,363,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,941,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 815,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 608.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 855,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 734,245 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86.

