VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,861 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,152,000 after buying an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after buying an additional 810,380 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,079,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,940,000 after buying an additional 89,919 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,585,000 after buying an additional 289,564 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27.

