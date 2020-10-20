Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) were down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 8,206,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 17,615,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VXRT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $584.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 2,246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 289,761 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

