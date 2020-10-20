VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 5.4%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price fell 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. 5,917,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 9,985,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBIV. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $603.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 55,042,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 310,001 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 174,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 163,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.