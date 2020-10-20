Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 1,141,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 939,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth $4,941,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

