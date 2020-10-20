Veil Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $796,011.25 and approximately $36,891.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00083983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00032682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.01322117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00142951 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 92,190,529 coins and its circulating supply is 83,349,600 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

