Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $810.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $775.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $724.83. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of 140.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.40.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total value of $191,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

