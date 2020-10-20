Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in Diageo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Diageo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $136.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $171.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.3623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

