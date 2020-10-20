Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

