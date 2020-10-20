Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,299,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,656,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 147.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 306,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,627,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Gabelli began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.64 and a 52-week high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

