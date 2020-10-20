Violich Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

