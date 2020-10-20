Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 7.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after acquiring an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.19. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

