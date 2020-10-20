Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) received a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

LON VOD opened at GBX 110.28 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.77.

In related news, insider Nick Read sold 398,212 shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £469,890.16 ($613,914.50).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

