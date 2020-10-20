Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) Insider Purchases A$1,286,450.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner purchased 50,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$25.73 ($18.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,286,450.00 ($918,892.86).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Robert Millner acquired 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$24.98 ($17.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,497,600.00 ($1,784,000.00).

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Millner acquired 45,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$23.71 ($16.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,066,995.00 ($762,139.29).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$18.05 and its 200 day moving average is A$19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Final dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

